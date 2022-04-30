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Nothing to See Here - just a Child of Right Sector Parents., Proud Congratulations for her Killing All the Russians. 043022
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90 views • April 30, 2022
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Nothing to see here - just a child of Right Sector parents, who proudly congratulate her on "killing all the Russians."
Unfortunately for them, they're vastly outnumbered. (https://t.me/inessas100/1359)
Nothing to see here - just a child of Right Sector parents, who proudly congratulate her on "killing all the Russians."
Unfortunately for them, they're vastly outnumbered. (https://t.me/inessas100/1359)
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