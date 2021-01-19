VT1B.. part 2 cont. Alien ET's control President Donald Trump who is to be SELECTED by the Anunnaki.

VT1B... part 2 continued.... Alien ET's control President Donald Trump who is to be SELECTED by the Anunnaki. The first in a NEW series on the writings of Dr. Preston James disclosing the Alien Agenda to control mankind. Before 2016, Donald Trump was SELECTED by Lucifer and the Draco's to be King of the World!, "disclose" the Aliens, - and a precursor to the Anti-Christ - or a hybrid Nephilim indwell with the unholy spirit of Lucifer posing as an "ET" - just like they showed us in the more recent TV series "V" ... Professor Truth



Rev. 12:7... And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, and prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.