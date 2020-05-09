While our hearts of course go out to everyone affected by recent events…



and pictures of tragic scenes inside hospitals can definitely stir up strong emotions…



it does make us wonder… where are all these breathless reporters inside a children’s c*n*er ward?



We still haven’t seen anything that comes close to that level of unimaginable misery and sorrow on the news…



yet you’d hardly have an idea that was even something to consider unless you’ve had a (most often awful) reason to be in one yourself.



600,000 of us in the US alone are dying every year, from something almost entirely preventable, with known causes, that nothing is done about.



So now we’re supposed to believe that making the world stop, for an infection, is really for us?



The questions posed in this video come largely from the amazing research done by health author Nick Pineault. If you’re looking for references, the article on his site has them in spades. :)



What do you think? Is this really for our own good… or is it time to declare shenanigans?