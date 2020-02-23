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Stumptown Matters Journalist Gets Chased Off By Antifa Assailants
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14 views • February 23, 2020
Journalist in Portland, OR gets chased off by Antifa! The police do nothing, as usual.
Due to the fact that Antifa has failed to find ACTUAL REAL racism and Naziism, I believe a lot of these instances, where white supremacists/Nazis were "allegedly" going to have a rally, were fake. No Nazis or white supremacists ever planned on showing up, it was an excuse because Antifa has nothing better to do.
Fun facts, Antifa are the real Nazis, racists (they hate colored people), they hate basically everyone, and are majority white.
Due to the fact that Antifa has failed to find ACTUAL REAL racism and Naziism, I believe a lot of these instances, where white supremacists/Nazis were "allegedly" going to have a rally, were fake. No Nazis or white supremacists ever planned on showing up, it was an excuse because Antifa has nothing better to do.
Fun facts, Antifa are the real Nazis, racists (they hate colored people), they hate basically everyone, and are majority white.
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