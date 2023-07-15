The Prison that Man Built, For Himself

Let there be no doubt, MAN has built his own Prison! A result of Fear, which is a result of Propaganda, Media, and lack of Belief!
"Fear Not" is one of the most often repeated scriptures in the bible!
If people read the bible for just 25% of the time they waste watching Television and CIA controlled Hollywood Movies....
He would not live in fear!
Instead he would live in Peace and harmony with the world and his neighbors!
Live in TRUTH and cast out FEAR!
It's a prison for your mind
Just like the Globe deception is
Want to have an OPEN MIND?
Read your Bible and trust in the word of YHWH!
Bet you've never heard THAT before!
Have a blessed day, under the protection of YHWH
The Most High and the truth speaking "FEAR KILLER"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.