Smell fresh naturally with a liquid deodorant that harnesses the power of colloidal silver, magnesium and baking soda

Health Ranger Select Silver Fresh™ Liquid Deodorant with Magnesium and Baking Soda is a light, non-sticky formula that dries clear and protects against odors for up to 48 hours. It is formulated without aluminum and known toxins and fillers such as propylene glycol, beeswax, alcohol and heavy metals which are commonly found in mainstream deodorants.
Shop at HealthRangerStore.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.