Smell fresh naturally with a liquid deodorant that harnesses the power of colloidal silver, magnesium and baking soda

Health Ranger Select Silver Fresh™ Liquid Deodorant with Magnesium and Baking Soda is a light, non-sticky formula that dries clear and protects against odors for up to 48 hours. It is formulated without aluminum and known toxins and fillers such as propylene glycol, beeswax, alcohol and heavy metals which are commonly found in mainstream deodorants.

Shop at HealthRangerStore.com.