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Virus hysteria sets up go-time for globalists’ socialism-Cheryl Chumley-Washington Times Opinion Editor
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10 views • January 14, 2021
When coronavirus hit in 2020, Americans were told to stay home, stay out of work, stay away from school, stay far from church pews -- for just a couple of weeks. Just until the curve flattened. Just a little while. A year later, a rash of unconstitutional crackdowns later, and it has become painfully obvious: the elitists and socialists and globalists are using this virus for political advantage. And with the Democrats' rise in power, the peril to America grows greater. Cheryl blows the lid off it!
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