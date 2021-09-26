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Warning! Dr. Paul E. Alexander Former HHS Covid Advisor. "Stop! Do not introduce These Vaccines To The Children" "I Fear We Are Going To See Thousands Of Deaths Of Children Due To These Vaccines."
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190 views • September 26, 2021
A Strong Warning from Expert Dr. Paul E. Alexander Former HHS Covid Advisor. "Stop! Do not introduce These Vaccines To The Children" "I Fear We Are Going To See Thousands Of Deaths Of Children Due To These Vaccines." Are You Listening President Biden?
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