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KAren Swain
ATPMedia
ATPMedia
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39 views • September 08, 2023

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Secret Military ET Contact and Hybrid Programs; Mary Edwards Designs Off World Environments.. Mary Edwards has enjoyed a wild and wonderful life, from ET contact, which inspired her paintings at age 5, learning of her off-planet travels, where she was trained and recruited by ET’s to help enhance off-planet environments. To discovering the secrets of her rocket scientist father and grandfather, and learning from artists and architects who inspired her love of space, work in art, and interior design. Mary helped design the interiors with NASA's International Space Station. After many regressions Mary found out about her many hybrid children, more details of her off world travels and her mission on earth to connect our galactic family.

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Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx

 #HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy #starseed #PsychicAbilities #SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth

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nasasecret space programsspace stationet contactspirit communicationtelepathypsychic abilityhuman hybridshybrid childrenhybrid programsoff world environments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy