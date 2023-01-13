https://gettr.com/post/p24rnlqe1d4

2023.01.12 PAG, the little brother of Sequoia Capital, has emptied the pensions of the United States and Japan. Americans must prepare to eat trash when they are old without having the chance to raise their guns. Europe has completely gone into decline. Now the West feels the iron fist of the CCP. The Western world wants to abandon Ukraine. Europe and the United States must decide if to support Ukraine.

红杉资本的小弟PAG把美国日本的养老金掏空，美国人老了就得准备吃垃圾，连举起枪的机会都没有。欧洲已经彻底的走向了衰败。对西方而言，现在真正的享受到了共产党的铁拳。西方世界要抛弃乌克兰，这个时候让欧洲和美国看看，要不要支持乌克兰。