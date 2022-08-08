The Book of Romans, Chapters 11-16, KJV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Apostle Paul's letter to the Romans is regarded as the ABC's of Christianity. This video is the reading of chapters 11 through 16. I read from the King James Version Companion Bible. A Strong's Concordance often makes a good companion to the Companion Bible. Also, there is mention of where to find a baby formula substitute made of goat's milk. The recipe can be found at Healthmasters.com God bless and thank you for watching.