Guy Boulianne est sur la liste de Myrotvorets, par Zradio

Jeudi le 10 novembre 2022, François-René Milot de Zradio, a parlé du fait que le nom de Guy Boulianne a été ajouté sur la très sinistre et dangereuse liste de Myrotvorets du gouvernement ukrainien. Écoutez l'émission intégrale à cette adresse : https://rumble.com/v1t28qs-wj62-lune-de-sang.html
ARTICLE À LIRE : https://www.guyboulianne.info/2022/11/07/un-journaliste-canadien-menace-le-nom-de-guy-boulianne-a-ete-ajoute-sur-la-liste-des-personnes-a-tuer-de-myrotvorets-pacificateur-en-ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.