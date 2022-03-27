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These 3 Censored News Stories Were True All Along
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220 views • March 27, 2022
Original New York Post story on Hunter's Laptop: https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
Intelligence officials misinformation blaming Russia: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000175-4393-d7aa-af77-579f9b330000
New York Times Admits the story was real: https://web.archive.org/web/20220318053043/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/16/us/politics/hunter-biden-tax-bill-investigation.html
US Embassy on Ukraine Biolabs: https://ua.usembassy.gov/u-s-ukraine-partnership-to-reduce-biological-threats/
Mill worker injured by spiked tree he cut: https://web.archive.org/web/20210722033907/https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-05-15-mn-5213-story.html
Freedom of Information Act Request Documents show NBC colluded to go easy: https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/07/new-documents-show-nbc-promised-to-go-easy-on-biden-officials-domestic-terrorism/
Department of Homeland Security thinks you're the terrorist: https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/22_0207_ntas-bulletin.pdf
The Daily Bell article on Ukraine Bio-labs: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/the-next-big-bioweapon-may-emerge-from-us-controlled-labs-in-ukraine/
The Daily Bell article on DHS Terrorist Threat: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/dhs-targets-those-who-undermine-public-trust-in-government/
Intelligence officials misinformation blaming Russia: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000175-4393-d7aa-af77-579f9b330000
New York Times Admits the story was real: https://web.archive.org/web/20220318053043/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/16/us/politics/hunter-biden-tax-bill-investigation.html
US Embassy on Ukraine Biolabs: https://ua.usembassy.gov/u-s-ukraine-partnership-to-reduce-biological-threats/
Mill worker injured by spiked tree he cut: https://web.archive.org/web/20210722033907/https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-05-15-mn-5213-story.html
Freedom of Information Act Request Documents show NBC colluded to go easy: https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/07/new-documents-show-nbc-promised-to-go-easy-on-biden-officials-domestic-terrorism/
Department of Homeland Security thinks you're the terrorist: https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/22_0207_ntas-bulletin.pdf
The Daily Bell article on Ukraine Bio-labs: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/the-next-big-bioweapon-may-emerge-from-us-controlled-labs-in-ukraine/
The Daily Bell article on DHS Terrorist Threat: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/dhs-targets-those-who-undermine-public-trust-in-government/
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