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Mandatory Vaccines Coming Soon?
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1182 views • July 20, 2021
The Deep State wants desperately to force the experimental COVID injections on everyone, and more significant mandates may be just around the corner, warns The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Already, such mandates are being put in place in France. Dr. Fauci is calling for local governments to impose mandatory vaccines. And the military is preparing to mandate them for all soldiers and sailors as soon as they get approved by the FDA. Humanity must resist!
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