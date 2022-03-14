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Border-wall Foreman Touts Trump’s Work on Wall; Blames Biden for Killing Americans
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0 view • March 14, 2022
Mike Furey is a construction foreman who worked on the border wall under the Trump administration.
He explained to The New American’s Alex Newman how the wall had pretty much stopped human and drug trafficking—until Biden abruptly halted construction, opening up the floodgates for illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drugs that are killing Americans.
There is hope, however: If the will existed in Washington, D.C., construction could be resumed in less than 30 days, and 100 miles of wall could be built in a month.
He explained to The New American’s Alex Newman how the wall had pretty much stopped human and drug trafficking—until Biden abruptly halted construction, opening up the floodgates for illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drugs that are killing Americans.
There is hope, however: If the will existed in Washington, D.C., construction could be resumed in less than 30 days, and 100 miles of wall could be built in a month.
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