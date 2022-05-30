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Ukraine great barbarian civilisation rise with a touch of European democracy and "enlightenment century" !
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35 views • May 30, 2022
Any person suspected of Russian affinity, by name, language, origin, or personal sympathy, is tied to a tree and delivered to the barbaric release of passers-by, who
women and men, civilians and soldiers, publicly whip and beat the victims with all their might.
- The mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, praises his country's choice of the model of democratic development.
- Ideologues of his regime explain the greatness of their country by the European influence, of the age of enlightenment.
- What light?
- The one allegedly attributed to Satan?
women and men, civilians and soldiers, publicly whip and beat the victims with all their might.
- The mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, praises his country's choice of the model of democratic development.
- Ideologues of his regime explain the greatness of their country by the European influence, of the age of enlightenment.
- What light?
- The one allegedly attributed to Satan?
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