Our 9 Dimensional Existence EXPLAINED FROM MEMORY w/ Matías De Stefano

When someone claims that they can remember their past lives and everything that happened in between… My skeptic alarm lights up like a Christmas tree. But I started listening to Matías De Stefano, and it wasn’t just WHAT he was saying, but HOW he was saying it that got me curious. With humor and precision he explains our nine dimensional cosmology, which mirrors exactly what I have experienced in my psychedelic journeys. After podcasting and spending a few days with him… It was settled. I believe him. I invite you to listen with an open mind and enjoy the ride… the portal you’re about to experience may take you places you didn’t remember you’d been, until now. He may be the most profound under appreciated resource we have on this planet right now and I’m grateful to have access to his remembering.YouTube : Canadian AdventurerBrighteon : @OneDayDevineStreamRumble : @OneDayDevineStreamBitchute : @OneDayDevineStreamTelegram News : @OneDayDevineNewshttps://t.meOneDayDevineNewsTelegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevineTruth Social : @OneDayDevineNewsGETTR : @OneDayDevineNwsClouthub : @OneDayDevineNewsInstagram : @onedaydevineGAB : @OneDayDevineNewsSponsored By OneDayDevine.comPromo Code UNITY ( 7 % )Subscribe & ShareTogether We Stand 🌎✌️@OneDayDevineStream