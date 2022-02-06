With Friends Like Israel, Who Needs (((Enemies)))? ✡

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Israel was behind the false flag attacks on the USS Liberty and on 9/11. Watch out for one against Russia. Recorded Feb. 6, 2022 Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies. Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com