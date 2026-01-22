BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revelation Redpill Episode 113 | Jesus As Creator - The Most Beautiful Love Story of Father & Son
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 2 days ago

Michelle commandeers Revelation Redpill! Y'all, I got a WORD today about Jesus, the WORD! Why does John begin his entire gospel setting up a foundation of Jesus being before all things, having made all things- "without Him nothing was made that was made." What is so important in this concept that Paul begins his letter to the Colossians with the same theme? Jesus as Creator. "First begotten of the Father." Tonight, we're going to go deep, we're going to comb through the WORD to find Jesus as the WORD. We're going to take a fascinating dive into the beauty of a Father who loves his Son, loves the Creation that they created, and then sends that same Son to reconcile that same creation back to Himself. It's the most epic love story of all time. And that same POWER works in us! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-113/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
creationtribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24eschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturekingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moodyjesus as the word
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

Mike Adams
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

Jacob Thomas
Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Kevin Hughes
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy