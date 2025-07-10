10/07/2025-The Coup Against America Is Accelerating, Joozrael Is Tracking Christians In Real Time, Gold As Currency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Aintreal tracking Christians (mark 'o the beast anyone?)-https://nerve.news/news/the-israeli-government-is-funding-a-massive-campaign-to-track-american-christians/ face paint v facial recog-https://gab.com/TheOutlawJoseyWales/posts/115321314756618360/media/1 Alex Jones predicts more false flags to persecute The Right-https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1975377891463397681 be aware of the hazards you may be creating for yourself-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/10/04/the-armed-citizen-corner-criminal-mindset-make-yourself-harder-to-kill/ Matt Bracken, Bill Buppert on precious metals and inflation-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115329150522483334/media/1 Bracken, metals as currency-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115329150522483334/media/1 Tap, rack, bang drill-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5oIHI8jUOs Be careful shooting from behind cover-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo4JMwop1CU