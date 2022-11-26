A Column of Russian T-80U tanks in 'Winter Camouflage' - Filming location unknown. But Earlier it Was Reported that they were being Pulled to the Svatov direction. - 112522

column of Russian T-80U tanks in Winter Camouflage - Filming location unknown. But Earlier it Was Reported that they were being Pulled to the Svatov direction. - 112522
