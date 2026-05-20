All of the most powerful nations will be “taken down” as part of the Zionist’s religious mission, a rabbi thunders:



“That's what happened in Egypt, that is what's going to happen in America, Germany, France, London, Poland, Russia, China, and North Korea.



“They're all going to go down. They're all going to go down to their knees. Especially the western ones… for how they treated us over the last 2,000 years.”



“We're almost there, guys. It's happening. And that's going to be the ultimate firework.



Source @Real World News

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