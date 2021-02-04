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Buying off the dark web basics. Read description. (Tor, VPN, Monero)
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137 views • February 04, 2021
From https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn29j6TKO03XMfOE0hE9MMA
Buying off the dark web basics. Using Tor along with a virtual proxy network. Monero which is for your purchases that is untraceable and private.
Steps:
* Get a VPN.
* Get Tor.
* Disable Javascript and have your settings on Tor set to "safest".
* Go to onion.live.
* Avoid all the red sites.
* Search Torrez Marketplace (my preference).
* Click on the green link.
* Fill out the captcha.
* Sign up.
* For your purchase you will need to download Monero from getmonero.org.
* Purchase your product using an address that is not yours. If it is yours make sure to buy stealth or to only buy one package to be shipped there under no stealth. Then use stealth. If you have an active investigation out, you will need to not have it shipped to your house.
* Profit.
Buying off the dark web basics. Using Tor along with a virtual proxy network. Monero which is for your purchases that is untraceable and private.
Steps:
* Get a VPN.
* Get Tor.
* Disable Javascript and have your settings on Tor set to "safest".
* Go to onion.live.
* Avoid all the red sites.
* Search Torrez Marketplace (my preference).
* Click on the green link.
* Fill out the captcha.
* Sign up.
* For your purchase you will need to download Monero from getmonero.org.
* Purchase your product using an address that is not yours. If it is yours make sure to buy stealth or to only buy one package to be shipped there under no stealth. Then use stealth. If you have an active investigation out, you will need to not have it shipped to your house.
* Profit.
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