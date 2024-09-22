© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Charleroi, Pennsylvania
More than Half the Population is Now Haitian — Haitians are being Bussed to and From Factories Operated by Fourth Street Foods — NGO’s are Supplying Cooperate America with Migrants
• +50% of the population is now Haitian
• Countless vans to transport them
• 90% of workers are now Haitian
• Crime and theft has skyrocketed
• Rent has skyrocketed
• Insurance rates skyrocketed
• goat carcasses
Charleroi is not recognizable anymore…