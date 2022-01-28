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Garth Nicolson- military and prisoners treated like guinea pigs
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31 views • January 28, 2022
In February 2006, Gary Null interviewed Dr. Garth Nicolson.
Nicholson and his wife, Nancy Nicolson, were pressured not to follow their research on Gulf War Syndrome. The Nicholsons wrote Project Day Lily, An American Biological Warfare Tragedy.
-from the archives of Gary Null
Nicholson and his wife, Nancy Nicolson, were pressured not to follow their research on Gulf War Syndrome. The Nicholsons wrote Project Day Lily, An American Biological Warfare Tragedy.
-from the archives of Gary Null
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