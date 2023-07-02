Create New Account
"Ideally I would like to see Trump and RFK Jr. get together and form a third party."
Published Sunday

Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor: "Ideally I would like to see Trump and RFK Jr. get together and form a third party. I think it's time. I think it could be done."


https://twitter.com/upholdreality/status/1674484603216691200?s=20

col douglas macgregorpatrick bet davidtrump and rfk jrform 3rd party

