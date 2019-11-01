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Eyeglasses or Firewood for Poor? CRIMES Say Local Govts
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7 views • November 01, 2019
A Christian ministry giving eyeglasses to the poor in KY, a “Robinwood” giving firewood to the poor — fined & shutdown by bureaucrats with fines up to $2,500 per day?
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