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Capitol Hill Countdown with Rep. Ralph Norman
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1 view • July 22, 2020
After Hours catches up with Rep. Ralph Norman – the congressman serving South Carolina’s 5th district -- to break down the legislative agenda ahead of November and how it may affect the election.
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