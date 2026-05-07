The Oil Glut Narrative and Coming Scarcity, an interview with Daniel Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The idea of endless cheap oil may be collapsing faster than expected. Analysts claim the so-called “oil glut” masked deeper supply vulnerabilities now being exposed by global conflict and infrastructure damage. If shortages continue, the world could face rising fuel costs, slower economies, and major disruptions to industries that depend on petroleum products daily.
#OilCrisis #EnergyMarkets #GlobalEconomy #FuelPrices #EconomicWarning #SupplyChain #WorldEvents #BreakingNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:50End Screen