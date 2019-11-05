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Anti-God Democrats’ Gag-Rule for Churches
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19 views • November 05, 2019
They call it the “Johnson Amendment” but it’s not an amendment to the Constitution but an IRS rule. NY Democrats are extending it to punish churches that talk about marriage & family as the DNC attacks those who trust in God and celebrates those who don’t
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