Road (2014 film)

United by success. United by tragedy.
Brothers addicted to speed. At any price. Motorcycle road racing is the most dangerous of all motor sports. One in which men compete at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour on closed country roads. Roads that are lined with trees, telegraph posts, stone walls. Ireland and the Isle of Man are two of the few places in the world where the sport still survives.
Narrated by Liam Neeson, this is the dramatic and poignant story of two sets of brothers from Northern Ireland who have dominated road racing for over thirty years. Two generations of one family that have been united by success. And united by tragedy.
Directed by
- Diarmuid Lavery
- Michael Hewitt
- Diarmuid Lavery
- Michael Hewitt
Further Info:
Michael Dunlop: The man who lost a brother, father & uncle to biking, but races on:
https://www.bbc.com/sport/motorsport/48297727
Credit -
BBC Northern Ireland
