The Ambassador of Belarus to Israel was handed a note because of Lukashenko’s words about Jews; the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry called them unacceptable and "anti-Semitic".



The Belarusian President noted that the majority of officials involved in corruption in the republic are Jews. Belarus did not comment on the current situation. Lukashenko himself said that he does not consider himself an anti-Semite, and everyone is equal before the law, and that he was just stating a fact🤷🏻‍♂️

They don't like the truth....

