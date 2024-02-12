Create New Account
Rand Paul: It's criminal neglect for McConnell, Schumer & Biden to send $100 Billion Overseas
Rand Paul on fire: "It's criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.”

