Are We Living to Please The Devil As Christians? Let the Word Examine Us?





If we are not the persecuted; we are being groomed to be the persecutors. Notice who wanted Jesus crucified? They claimed to be serving God and keeping his commandments. Nothing is new for the devil. He just knows the carnal mind prefers a form of godliness than taking up any cross daily to follow Christ.

If most Christians understand the gospel Jesus taught his disciples, they would turn away from Christ just as many of his disciples did in John 6:66 KJV Bible.

Jesus will not return until the true gospel is preached and the Christian Church in its current state cannot fulfil that mandate.

Let God be true and every man a liar.