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EMF TARGETING OF WEATHER CLOUDS
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43 views • February 22, 2020
WEATHER WARFARE
Vigorous deep convection over the Sandia Mountains starts off as cumulus congestus, then grows into cumulonimbus calvus and eventually becomes cumulonimbus incus. Some pileus here and there all of which are being superheated by microwave energy to disable precipitation from this cloud formation
Vigorous deep convection over the Sandia Mountains starts off as cumulus congestus, then grows into cumulonimbus calvus and eventually becomes cumulonimbus incus. Some pileus here and there all of which are being superheated by microwave energy to disable precipitation from this cloud formation
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