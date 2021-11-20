Will this peptide activate your Pineal gland? 🔬 Overview of PINEALON®

Another Nootropic peptide that empowers the mind, although it’s better for treating brain disorders than it is for healthy people to use as a smart drug.

I took PINEALON for about a month, two capsules a day in the morning. It has a very subtle effect as a cognitive enhancer; I noticed myself being just a little quicker in my problem-solving and deduction.





For everything mentioned here, read: PINEALON® 📑 via the Limitless Peptide library--For my reviews, overviews, and investigations into all things peptides

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Perplexed by Peptides? 🇷🇺 Bioregulatory peptides EXPLAINED...

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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