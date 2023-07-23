Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Forces Film 'Graveyard of U.S. Bradleys' In Ukraine; Destroyed Fighting Vehicles On Cam
channel image
Russia Truth
447 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
236 views
Published Yesterday

Russian Forces destroyed four U.S.-supplied Ukrainian Bradley infantry vehicles. The video was purportedly filmed by Russians show 'graveyard' of Kyiv's military equipment. The video shows a Russian tank driving past destroyed Ukrainian military equipment. It remains unclear when these Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed. Several reports indicate that Ukraine suffered heavy armor loss in the fightback

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket