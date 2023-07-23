Russian Forces Film 'Graveyard of U.S. Bradleys' In Ukraine; Destroyed Fighting Vehicles On Cam

Russian Forces destroyed four U.S.-supplied Ukrainian Bradley infantry vehicles. The video was purportedly filmed by Russians show 'graveyard' of Kyiv's military equipment. The video shows a Russian tank driving past destroyed Ukrainian military equipment. It remains unclear when these Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed. Several reports indicate that Ukraine suffered heavy armor loss in the fightback
