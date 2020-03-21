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Trump To Impose National Lockdown
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173 views • March 21, 2020
A national quarantine is coming. Are you ready? Get prepared. Go to http://preparewithdavid.com right now!
President Trump is preparing a plan to mobilize the National Guard to help enforce a two-week quarantine of the public if his tough-love efforts so far fail. The unprecedented action would require everyone to “stay at home,” according to a source knowledgeable of the evolving plan. David Zublick Unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
President Trump is preparing a plan to mobilize the National Guard to help enforce a two-week quarantine of the public if his tough-love efforts so far fail. The unprecedented action would require everyone to “stay at home,” according to a source knowledgeable of the evolving plan. David Zublick Unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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