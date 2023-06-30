Create New Account
Faroe Islands Slideshow--a 2018 visit with Alis Højsted and family
The Faroes are in the North Atlantic and boast 80.000 sheep and 40,000 people.  So, naturally, as a knitter that called to me.  It is a rugged, distant land--a protectorate of Denmark.  It is my second home.  

sheeptravelrugged

