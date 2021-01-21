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SITREP: MONKEY WERX THE IMPOSTERs MOTORCADE GIVEN THE BACKS OF THE TROOPS - NO SALUTES FOR THE IMPOSTER PRESIDENT [MONKEY WERX 21 JAN 2021]
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963 views • January 21, 2021
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TRUMP FLYING AS N/A INSTEAD OF AIR FORCE 1
You can find this and more on website at monkeywerxus.com
Also, check out Werx Shop at monkeywerxus.com/shop
TRUMP FLYING AS N/A INSTEAD OF AIR FORCE 1
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