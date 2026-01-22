Why the King James Bible is Black: The Noah Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring the true appearance and symbolism of Noah’s Ark. While many imagine wood tones, the Ark was actually covered in pitch, making it pitch black. This document reveals how that color choice influenced the King James Bible, which symbolizes the Ark in our modern day. We dive into why a black and white logo is used for Dr. Noah and how entering the New Covenant through the Bible mirrors entering the Ark for salvation.