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APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION SITE SUPERVISOR REFUSES TO ANSWER IF THEY'RE EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS
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30 views • September 17, 2021
Apartment construction site
2911 East Indian School Road
Phoenix Arizona
Suspected of employing illegal aliens.
Supervisor refuses to answer if they're employing illegal aliens.
Possible US Title 8 Section 1324 violation.
It's a felony to harbor, conceal, incentivize and profit from illegal alien workers. Over 10 illegal alien employees prescribes up to 10 years in federal prison.
Federal and local government in California and Arizona are refusing to enforce many laws on the books protecting US citizen workers and honest, law abiding contractors, as well as refusing to deport dangerous illegal aliens from the USA spreading record crime and disease.
Note: The feds and local health depts are not screening the illegal migrants for TB, Ebola, Malaria, Leprosy etc. while ordering healthy US citizens to wear masks and take poison, experimental big pharma shots.
2911 East Indian School Road
Phoenix Arizona
Suspected of employing illegal aliens.
Supervisor refuses to answer if they're employing illegal aliens.
Possible US Title 8 Section 1324 violation.
It's a felony to harbor, conceal, incentivize and profit from illegal alien workers. Over 10 illegal alien employees prescribes up to 10 years in federal prison.
Federal and local government in California and Arizona are refusing to enforce many laws on the books protecting US citizen workers and honest, law abiding contractors, as well as refusing to deport dangerous illegal aliens from the USA spreading record crime and disease.
Note: The feds and local health depts are not screening the illegal migrants for TB, Ebola, Malaria, Leprosy etc. while ordering healthy US citizens to wear masks and take poison, experimental big pharma shots.
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