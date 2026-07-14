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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 439 - Paul
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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In this video I will be exposing the ANTI PAUL MOVEMENT that is polluting the minds of many people online. Does it matter when these people are deceived anyway? Yes, it does because they are very aggressive in PUSHING their LIES all over the internet. This is where you and I and everyone else will find it and POSSIBLY be deceived by it IF we do not understand the scriptures well.

When these people attack Paul, they are attacking his ministry, his letters and his credibility as the 13th Apostle to the Gentiles. They are attacking his teachings, his gospel and everything he stood and died for. By doing this they seek to discredit the Bible. In doing this they are attacking the Lord Jesus Christ the source of the Bible and the one who Paul served and died for.

That’s how the Satanic strategy works. These wicked people seek to have half of Paul’s letters removed from the New Testament with the false claim that they are “Fraudulent” and “Corrupt.” The attack against the Bible is never ending so it should be clear to us by now WHO it is that is behind this relentless assault against God’s Word. Satan has never ceased in his attempts to either destroy or corrupt God’s word as it has been handed down to us. The Anti Paulists are just another tool in Satan’s hand in an attempt to discredit the Bible.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 450 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
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