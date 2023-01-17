David's Cheshire, England Dogman Encounters - Part 1

Tonight’s guest, David Bunt, is a farmer, in Cheshire, England who takes exception to people saying that Dogmen couldn’t be extant in the U.K. That’s because he’s had multiple encounters with them. While it’s true that he’s had multiple encounters with Dogmen, due to how much trouble he has talking about his encounters, he’s only going to share the details of his 1st encounter, on tonight’s show. Even though Dave was in amazing shape when he had his 1st encounter, he was so terrified, he thought he was going to have a heart attack, when he was trading gazes with that Dogman. Instead of walking away, the best he could do was crawl away. Before he had that 1st encounter, David loved nothing more than going to the most remote areas he could find and camping there. After being so traumatized by his 1st encounter and others he had, after that, remote camping will never be the same for him, unfortunately. If Dave decides that he’s ready to come back on, for part 2, he’ll share the details from more of his encounters with you then. If he does come back and do that, as you’ll hear, he’s had encounters with more than 1 kind of Dogman. In fact, the encounter he had with a Dogman that looked like a monstrous hyena, in Yorkshire, terrified him even more than his 1st encounter did!If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com

