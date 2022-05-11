© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eddie Stone of Touchstone Essentials - Pure Body Extra - Nano-sized Zeolite Detox Spray
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • May 11, 2022
Eddie Stone, CEO and founder of Touchstone Essentials - a global health and wellness company discusses Pure Body Extra, an all-natural zeolite-based detox spray that has proven to help hundreds of thousands of adults and children around the world.
Eddie talks about how they take the raw volcanic rock, nano-size it, clean it, remineralize it, and suspend it in water molecules so it can travel throughout the entire body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal or other toxic ion which is then trapped in a cage like structure and escorted out of the body in four to six hours. You won’t want to miss this fascinating discussion.
First Bottle for only $5.00 LIMITED TIME OFFER: https://vaccinechoicecanada.TheGoodInside.com/pbx-trial-offer-224896
*****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Eddie talks about how they take the raw volcanic rock, nano-size it, clean it, remineralize it, and suspend it in water molecules so it can travel throughout the entire body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal or other toxic ion which is then trapped in a cage like structure and escorted out of the body in four to six hours. You won’t want to miss this fascinating discussion.
First Bottle for only $5.00 LIMITED TIME OFFER: https://vaccinechoicecanada.TheGoodInside.com/pbx-trial-offer-224896
*****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.