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Eddie Stone of Touchstone Essentials - Pure Body Extra - Nano-sized Zeolite Detox Spray
Vaccine Choice Canada
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Eddie Stone, CEO and founder of Touchstone Essentials - a global health and wellness company discusses Pure Body Extra, an all-natural zeolite-based detox spray that has proven to help hundreds of thousands of adults and children around the world.

Eddie talks about how they take the raw volcanic rock, nano-size it, clean it, remineralize it, and suspend it in water molecules so it can travel throughout the entire body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal or other toxic ion which is then trapped in a cage like structure and escorted out of the body in four to six hours. You won’t want to miss this fascinating discussion.

First Bottle for only $5.00 LIMITED TIME OFFER: https://vaccinechoicecanada.TheGoodInside.com/pbx-trial-offer-224896

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Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

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vaccine choice canadaeddie stonetouchstone essentialspure body extrazeolite detox spray
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy