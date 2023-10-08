1st Update about the Mass Awakening & Commentary

#newsupdate #commentary #massawakening #thegreatawakening #redpill #falseflag #israel
@efenigson
Hello friends,
I'm very excited to inform you that I've posted the 1st exclusive update for contributors on Patreon, including nuggets from my upcoming article about the topic of Is Earth a Game.
You can watch it here: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.