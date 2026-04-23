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The Hidden Empire They Buried — And Why It's Rising Again
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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104 views • 3 months ago

They didn't just rewrite history. They buried an entire civilization.


Russia just declassified explosive files on Tartaria — a global empire of free energy and sacred geometry erased from every history book. Putin is restoring the truth. Meanwhile, John McAfee's keyloggers are still recording the deep state's darkest secrets. And reports are flying that federal authorities executed a search warrant at Barack Obama's home.


1776 wasn't the birth of freedom. It was the cover-up. The past is waking up. And the reckoning is already here.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
tartariafreeenergysacredgeometryhiddenhistorydeclassifiedfileserasedcivilizationputintruthmcafeekeyloggersobamaraiddeepstatesecrets1776coveruppastawakeningreckoninghereglobalempiretruthrestored
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy