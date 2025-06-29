BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Escalating Global Conflict, Ongoing Controlled Collapse, & MRNA Toxicology Update
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
2 views • 4 weeks ago

John hosts this solo podcast exploring escalating global tensions, focusing on Israel’s missile strike on Tehran and predictions of global cataclysm winding up around 2044 based on remote viewing projects. John shares warnings about mRNA vaccines, including blood clots, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, and discusses alternative remedies. He ties geopolitical collapse, mass depopulation agendas, and secret elite plans—including Bilderberg and Bohemian Grove—to a technocratic future of total surveillance and control. The episode ends with a call for awareness about privacy technology as a last stand against global enslavement.

Keywords
toxicologycollapseconflict
