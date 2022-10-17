⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1230, Oct 17, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 17, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued launching attacks with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the military control and energy system facilities of Ukraine.





◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





💥 Russian artillery and army aviation have neutralised the manpower and military equipment of 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Peschanoye, Ivanovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.





◽️ About 160 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured combat vehicles, 2 artillery guns, 1 pickup and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 AFU battalion tactical group made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an offensive towards Stryapovka (Donetsk People's Republic) at Lisichansk direction.





◽️ Intense action of Russian troops has resulted in driving the AFU units back to their initial positions.





◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 2 armoured combat vehicles and 4 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Russian troops have prevented an attempt made by AFU units to break the defence near Bruskinskoye (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 2 command posts near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic), 39 artillery units at their firing positions, 127 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 6 munitions depots have been destroyed near Figolevka (Kharkov region), Verkhnekamenskoye, Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogrigorovka (Nikolayev region), Novopetrovka and Davydov Brod (Kherson region).





◽️ 1 storage of fuel for AFU military equipment has been destroyed near Nikolayev. Moreover, 1 post for AFU armament and equipment repar works has been destroyed near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Ukrainian Smerch MLRS battery has been neutralised near Kazachaya Lopan, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 howitzer battery near Metallovka (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 9 unmanned aerial vehicles near Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), Pilipovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosyolka, Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Shirokaya Balka, Sukhanovo, Tomarino, Pyatikhatki and Ingulovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 21 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been shot down near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovka, Nikolayevka, Novaya Kakhovka, Vesyoloye and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been intercepted near Antonovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 323 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,256 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,855 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 871 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,484 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,610 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.