© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JEROME R. CORSI PH.D NEED TO WATCH THIS FULL VIDEO
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1438 views • January 16, 2021
Dr. Corsi reveals that the military approached him about their intention to initiate a coup against Barack Obama. They changed their minds after Donald Trump agreed to run in 2016. Corsi also claims that Big Tech are deep state/CIA "operations" and that are expendable, and that Trump is fully aware of this fact.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.